Dr. Merihan Botros, DPM
Overview
Dr. Merihan Botros, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Medical Center - Livingston (New Jersey)
Locations
Foot Health Center LLC1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 204, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (551) 358-3892
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Merihan Botros, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Medical Center - Livingston (New Jersey)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botros has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Botros has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.