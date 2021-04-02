Dr. Merieme Klobocista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klobocista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merieme Klobocista, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Merieme Klobocista, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Jacobi Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 903-3830
John Theurer Cancer Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 384-1397Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful. She was so professional, yet great bedside manner. Great surgeon!
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- USC
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
Dr. Klobocista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klobocista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klobocista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klobocista has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klobocista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klobocista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klobocista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klobocista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klobocista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.