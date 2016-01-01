Dr. Sonnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. F Meridith Sonnett, MD
Overview
Dr. F Meridith Sonnett, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Sonnett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonnett?
About Dr. F Meridith Sonnett, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851352413
Education & Certifications
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonnett works at
Dr. Sonnett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.