Dr. F Meridith Sonnett, MD

Pediatric Emergency Medicine
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. F Meridith Sonnett, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Sonnett works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-9825

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Embolism
Embolism

About Dr. F Meridith Sonnett, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851352413
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
