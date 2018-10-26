See All Neurosurgeons in Broken Arrow, OK
Neurosurgery
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Meredith Woodward, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Woodward works at Champaign Dental Group in Broken Arrow, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Meredith Woodward MD
    527 W Washington St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 940-0933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation, Adult
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Fracture
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Fracture
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Torticollis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Nerve Block
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 26, 2018
    As a long distant patient Dr Woodward has gone out of her way to communicate, review my MRI, suggest a diagnosis and required tests, talk to doctors, etc., to help me obtain a diagnosis.
    James in Ajax, WY — Oct 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Meredith Woodward, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669585568
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Sick Chldn
    • University Hospital
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • University Of Maryland At College Park
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith Woodward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodward has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodward works at Champaign Dental Group in Broken Arrow, OK. View the full address on Dr. Woodward’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

