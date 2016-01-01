Dr. Meredith Vandegrift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vandegrift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Vandegrift, MD
Overview
Dr. Meredith Vandegrift, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Vandegrift works at
Locations
-
1
Meredith Vandegrift, MD864 W Jericho Tpke, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 935-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vandegrift?
About Dr. Meredith Vandegrift, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417118597
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- NY U Med Ctr
- NYU Med Ctr-Bellevue Hosp Med Ctr
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- SUNY Albany
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandegrift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandegrift works at
Dr. Vandegrift has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandegrift.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vandegrift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vandegrift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.