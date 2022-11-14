See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Meredith Turetz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meredith Turetz, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Turetz works at Pulmonary - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary - Upper East Side
    425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Although she couldn’t see anything in my numbers that would side in my relief, she took the time to show empathy and help look at different options not in her specific expertise. I don’t know any doctor who would take that care of those in her charge. Thank you.
    Rich — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Meredith Turetz, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    25 years of experience
    English
    1104043363
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Cornell University
    New York Presbyterian Cornell University
    J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith Turetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turetz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turetz works at Pulmonary - Upper East Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Turetz’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Turetz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

