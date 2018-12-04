Overview

Dr. Meredith Sweeney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Norton Surgical Specialists in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.