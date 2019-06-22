Dr. Meredith Snapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Snapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meredith Snapp, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Snapp works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snapp?
Dr. Snapp gave me her complete attention and was not rushed through my session. She examined me and treated a sudden migrane headache (with aura) with care and concern.
About Dr. Meredith Snapp, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1356587661
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snapp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Snapp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Snapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snapp works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Snapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.