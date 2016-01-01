Dr. Meredith Shur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Shur, MD
Overview
Dr. Meredith Shur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Shur works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Zaretskymdfacs and Steven Zaretskymdfaaoscime Pllc134 E 93rd St, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shur?
About Dr. Meredith Shur, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1225146756
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shur accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shur works at
Dr. Shur has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.