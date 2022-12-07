Overview

Dr. Meredith Redden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Redden works at Breast Care Specialists in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.