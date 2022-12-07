See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Meredith Redden, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Meredith Redden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Redden works at Breast Care Specialists in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Care Specialists
    975 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-8086
  2. 2
    Northside Hospital
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-8086
  3. 3
    Long H. Le M.d. PC
    3180 North Point Pkwy Bldg 200, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-8086

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Redden is thorough and has excellent biopsy skills. I like that this medical group will do as much as possible in office during your appointment so that you do not have to “wait and wonder” if there is something seriously wrong with you. You may spend a few hours getting your mammogram, then your ultrasound, then having a needle aspiration or biopsy, but you will leave the office knowing either the next steps for your treatment, or that your lump was just a simple cyst. Have patience, patients! Be kind to the caregivers who are doing their best to help you! Do not act like an entitled whiner! This group of medical professionals is really great and they will work with you to help you regain your health!
    — Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Meredith Redden, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154553980
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith Redden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Redden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Redden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Redden has seen patients for Breast Lump, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Redden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.