Overview

Dr. Meredith Ray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ray works at LMG Family Practice in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.