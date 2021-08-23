Overview

Dr. Meredith Prevor-Weiss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Prevor-Weiss works at Mignone Medical Eye Care in Mount Vernon, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.