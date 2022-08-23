Dr. Meredith Prenger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prenger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Prenger, MD
Dr. Meredith Prenger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
The Pediatric Group at Upper Valley Medical Center280 Looney Rd, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 11:30am
The Pediatric Group at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
This was our first encounter with Dr. Prenger. My husband does all the research when it comes to new providers. We liked her online rating and her reviews. She was very friendly and did not make me feel guilty that my daughter is still waking up nightly.
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dayton Children's Hospital
- Childrens Medical Center
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Prenger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prenger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prenger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Prenger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prenger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prenger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prenger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.