Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD

Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Havertown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Osterman works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Havertown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    2010 W Chester Pike Ste 330, Havertown, PA 19083
  2. 2
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    1 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112
  3. 3
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    500 Evergreen Dr Ste 10, Glen Mills, PA 19342

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  • 14 years of experience
  • English
  • 1467615112
Education & Certifications

  • University Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Osterman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Osterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Osterman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Osterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osterman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

