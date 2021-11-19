Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD
Overview
Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Havertown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center2010 W Chester Pike Ste 330, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center500 Evergreen Dr Ste 10, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Osterman performed carpal tunnel release surgery on my right hand. The hand healed just fine and Dr. Osterman was very skilled. She is also very, very busy so, when meeting with her, be brief and to the point.
About Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osterman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
