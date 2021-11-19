Overview

Dr. Meredith Osterman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Havertown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Osterman works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Havertown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

