Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from James H Quillen Coll Med Est Tn St U and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Oruc works at FABEN Obstetrics & Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology - San Marco
    1510 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 346-0050
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Faben Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC
    4181 Southpoint Dr E Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 346-0050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Faben Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC
    4425 Merrimac Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 346-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 29, 2020
    One of my favorite Doctors in the practice!
    — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386062859
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida-Jacksonville
    Medical Education
    • James H Quillen Coll Med Est Tn St U
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith Oruc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oruc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oruc has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oruc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oruc works at FABEN Obstetrics & Gynecology in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Oruc’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oruc. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oruc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oruc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oruc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

