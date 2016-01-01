Dr. Meredith Mucha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mucha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Mucha, MD
Overview
Dr. Meredith Mucha, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Mucha works at
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Surgery Inc.5965 E Broad St Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 234-8844
-
2
Mount Carmel Grove City5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 293-2957
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meredith Mucha, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962449777
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mucha accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mucha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mucha works at
Dr. Mucha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mucha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mucha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mucha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.