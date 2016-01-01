Overview

Dr. Meredith Mucha, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Mucha works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Inc. in Columbus, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.