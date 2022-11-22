Overview

Dr. Meredith Montero Brandt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Montero Brandt works at Michigan Otolarnglgy Sgy Assocs in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like TMJ, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.