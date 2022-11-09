Dr. Meredith Lightfoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lightfoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Lightfoot, MD
Dr. Meredith Lightfoot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Presbyterian Hospital of Plano Office6124 W Parker Rd Ste 434, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 691-1902
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is the best! She is friendly, but yet a total professional. I highly recommend Dr. Lightfoot.
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Lightfoot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lightfoot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lightfoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lightfoot has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lightfoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Lightfoot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lightfoot.
