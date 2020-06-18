Dr. Meredith Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Levine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 598 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 375-8971
Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 300, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 375-8970
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Dr. Levine became my doctor after Dr. Johnson retired. She is kind, attentive and answers all questions. And she has a great sense of humor!
- Research Family Practice Program
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.