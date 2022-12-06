Dr. Meredith Langhorst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langhorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Langhorst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meredith Langhorst, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fishers, IN. They completed their residency with St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center
Dr. Langhorst works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoIndy Fishers10995 Allisonville Rd Ste 102, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 802-2000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Langhorst?
Have had 2 visits with her. She is an attentive listener and explains conditions and plans well. I felt she made an effort to understand and connect which is too rare these days. She was really helpful explaining MRI results and why she was putting me on the course of action. She set me up with a PT and AT who were awesome. In 3 months, the interventions have given me wonderful results - from pain and nervousness to athleticism and confidence. 5 star!
About Dr. Meredith Langhorst, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1487606034
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital Hlthcare Center
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langhorst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langhorst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langhorst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langhorst works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Langhorst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langhorst.
