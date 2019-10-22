Overview

Dr. Meredith Konya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Konya works at Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.