Dr. Meredith Konya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Twinsburg Family Health & Surgery Center8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 444-2606Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor answered all of our questions. Went over xrays with us and my options. She is very thorough and gets all the information before diagnosing you. Office is very clean.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
