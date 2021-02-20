Overview

Dr. Meredith Kehrer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelbyville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Kehrer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Shelbyville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

