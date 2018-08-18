Overview

Dr. Meredith Hixson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hixson works at BAYOU FOOT CARE LLC in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.