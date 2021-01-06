See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lansing, MI
Orthopedic Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Meredith Heisey, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Heisey works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Orthopedic Center
    2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 267-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 06, 2021
    had follow up with Dr. Heisey after MVA involving semi & thought she did an awesome job. She went over & covered everything regarding my shoulder injury.
    Chrisstopher McQueary — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Meredith Heisey, DO

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith Heisey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heisey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heisey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heisey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heisey works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Heisey’s profile.

    Dr. Heisey has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heisey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Heisey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heisey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heisey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heisey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

