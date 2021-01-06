Overview

Dr. Meredith Heisey, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Heisey works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.