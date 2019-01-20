Overview

Dr. Meredith Ezell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.



Dr. Ezell works at Summit Eye Associates PC in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Farsightedness and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.