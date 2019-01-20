Dr. Meredith Ezell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Ezell, MD
Overview
Dr. Meredith Ezell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.
Locations
Summit Eye Associates PC5410 Old Hickory Blvd, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 942-3201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ezell is very professional and genuinely caring. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Meredith Ezell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Methodist Hospital
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ezell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezell has seen patients for Presbyopia, Farsightedness and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.