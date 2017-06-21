Dr. Meredith Delp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Delp, MD
Overview
Dr. Meredith Delp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine.
Dr. Delp works at
Locations
-
1
St. Mary's Health Care System1230 Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 389-3300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
University of South Alabama Health Services Foundation1720 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 415-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delp?
I've had three beautiful children, all via Caesarian, and all three with a different doctor due to living in different areas each time. When I moved to this area, I decided on Greystone, mainly because of their flexibility with accepting new patients. It was then that I became Dr. Delp's patient. And unlike other Ob/Gyn offices I've been to in the past with multiple doctors, I saw Dr. Delp every visit. She performed my 3rd c-section and when I was expecting the worst, it was by far the easiest!
About Dr. Meredith Delp, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1366671752
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delp works at
Dr. Delp has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Delp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.