Dr. Meredith Crisp Duffy, MD

Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meredith Crisp Duffy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Crisp Duffy works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Gynecologic Cancer Center
    2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Gynecologic Cancer Center
    900 Centennial Blvd Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysteroscopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 05, 2021
    I had 2 doctors that were highly recommended to me for hysterectomy surgery. I had 2 consultations. Facing a small chance at cancer is intimidating enough, I knew if there was a possibility I wanted the best surgeon I could find. I’m very glad I chose Dr Duffy over the other surgeon. Dr Duffy is a very professional highly skilled surgeon. I felt confident in her knowledge and competency by how she was able to look over my medical records, explained my situation clearly, listened to all my questions with patience, (and believe me there were many) answered me with great detail and clarity. She helped me to understand my options and voice my concerns and take part in deciding with her what was best for me.She was personable but very professional and straightforward.She didn’t waste precious time with my condition either and suggested a crucial test the day of my consultation and I was thrilled she offered.The entire surgical experience was fantastic. Highly recommend.
    Lorraine C — Feb 05, 2021
    About Dr. Meredith Crisp Duffy, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1831300243
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith Crisp Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crisp Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crisp Duffy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crisp Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crisp Duffy has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crisp Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crisp Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crisp Duffy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crisp Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crisp Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

