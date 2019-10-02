See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Meredith Brower, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Meredith Brower, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Meredith Brower, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Brower works at Swiss Balance Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Swiss Balance Inc
    1260 15th St Ste 1402, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 410-1291
  2. 2
    Santa Monica UCLA Gyn Subspecialties Group, Santa Monica, CA
    1450 10th St Ste 404, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 451-8144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brower?

    Oct 02, 2019
    Dr. Browser is phenomenal. She communicates clearly, respectfully, and compassionately.
    — Oct 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Meredith Brower, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Meredith Brower, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brower to family and friends

    Dr. Brower's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brower

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Meredith Brower, MD.

    About Dr. Meredith Brower, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689836280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meredith Brower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brower has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brower works at Swiss Balance Inc in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brower’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brower. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brower.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Meredith Brower, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.