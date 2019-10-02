Overview

Dr. Meredith Brower, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Brower works at Swiss Balance Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.