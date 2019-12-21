Dr. Meredith Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Brady, MD
Overview
Dr. Meredith Brady, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2904
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford2577 Samaritan Dr # 720, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 254-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Smart as a whip (but she doesn't use one, to my knowledge). Up-to-date with medication strategies. Meetings with her are productive. I feel like she actually provides useful, direct input versus her predecessors at PAMF who sorta beat around the bush and nodded. Good sense of humor. Pleased to have her help and guidance.
About Dr. Meredith Brady, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
