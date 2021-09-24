See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Meredith Belber, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (9)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meredith Belber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Belber works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Travel Medicine and Corporate Health Streeterville
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-8282
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    635 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 694-2127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Immunization Administration
Gait Abnormality
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Immunization Administration
Gait Abnormality
Leg and Foot Ulcers

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2021
    I have seen many doctors in my lifetime and Dr. Belber is hands down the best. She is extremely kind in nature, she really listens, is thorough, and a patient advocate. She has an amazing bedside manner and makes you feel comfortable in her care. I would trust her with anything, she is extremely knowledgeable and answers all questions carefully.
    — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Meredith Belber, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851450811
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education

    Dr. Belber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belber works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Belber’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Belber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

