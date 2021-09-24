Dr. Belber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meredith Belber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meredith Belber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Belber works at
Locations
1
Northwestern Medicine Travel Medicine and Corporate Health Streeterville676 N Saint Clair St Ste 900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8282
2
Northwestern Medical Group635 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 694-2127
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen many doctors in my lifetime and Dr. Belber is hands down the best. She is extremely kind in nature, she really listens, is thorough, and a patient advocate. She has an amazing bedside manner and makes you feel comfortable in her care. I would trust her with anything, she is extremely knowledgeable and answers all questions carefully.
About Dr. Meredith Belber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851450811
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
