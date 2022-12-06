See All Urologists in Bend, OR
Urology
Dr. Meredith Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, Lake District Hospital, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.

Dr. Baker works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    BMC - Summit Medical Group
    1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701
    Bend Urology Associates LLC
    333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756
    Doctors Park Surgery Center
    2090 NE Wyatt Ct Ste 102, Bend, OR 97701
    St Charles Redmond 4th St Op Ctr
    1245 NW 4th St, Redmond, OR 97756

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Blue Mountain Hospital
  Harney District Hospital
  Lake District Hospital
  St. Charles Bend
  St. Charles Madras
  St. Charles Prineville
  St. Charles Redmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Interstitial Cystitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Stones
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Varicocele
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Hypospadias
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Male Infertility
Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Implants
Priapism
Prostate Stones
Prostatic Abscess
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Sperm Abnormalities
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    American Enterprise Group
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Choice Health
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Medico
    Meritain Health
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    PacificSource
    Premera Blue Cross
    Providence Health Plans
    Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    State Farm
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. Baker successfully performed the procedure to remove my kidney stone. She introduced herself, explained the procedure, had a sense of humor and seriousness too. Dr. Baker is well regarded by the team that supports her in the surgery room. I highly recommend Dr. Baker.
    About Dr. Meredith Baker, MD

Specialties

    Urology
    English
    1316161680
    Education & Certifications

    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
