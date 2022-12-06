Dr. Meredith Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meredith Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bend, OR. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, Lake District Hospital, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Bend Urology Associates LLC333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-6447
Doctors Park Surgery Center2090 NE Wyatt Ct Ste 102, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 389-5931
St Charles Redmond 4th St Op Ctr1245 NW 4th St, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 382-6447
- Blue Mountain Hospital
- Harney District Hospital
- Lake District Hospital
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Madras
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Dr. Baker successfully performed the procedure to remove my kidney stone. She introduced herself, explained the procedure, had a sense of humor and seriousness too. Dr. Baker is well regarded by the team that supports her in the surgery room. I highly recommend Dr. Baker.
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.