Dr. Meredith Abbott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meredith Abbott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4702 W Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75209 Directions (214) 499-1638
-
2
Oculoplastic Associates of Texas1708 Coit Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 369-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was a great experience. She was through, listened well, explained what and how it would happen. There where clear directions about after surgery care.
About Dr. Meredith Abbott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1659570943
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbott has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.