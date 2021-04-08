See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. Mercedes Tomioka, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mercedes Tomioka, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Tomioka works at Hoag Medical Group Irvine in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hoag - Irvine - Sand Canyon
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 311, Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 791-3101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gout
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Gout
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Pain
Cough
Osteoporosis
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blepharitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stye
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Infection
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Coccygeal Pain
Contact Dermatitis
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Limb Cramp
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Purpura
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tremor
Varicose Eczema

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Mercedes Tomioka, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275639262
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Ca Davis Med Center
    Residency
    • National Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mercedes Tomioka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomioka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomioka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomioka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomioka works at Hoag Medical Group Irvine in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tomioka’s profile.

    Dr. Tomioka has seen patients for Gout, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomioka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomioka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomioka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomioka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomioka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

