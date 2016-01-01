See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mercedes Martinez, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
34 years of experience

Dr. Mercedes Martinez, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Martinez works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Liver Transplants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Mercedes Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316992522
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Morgan Stanley Chldns Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital Carlos M De Cespedes|Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pediatric Transplant Hepatology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mercedes Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    Dr. Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

