Overview

Dr. Mercedes Lesesne, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Lesesne works at LESESNE MERCEDES MD in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.