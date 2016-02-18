Dr. Mercedes Lesesne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesesne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mercedes Lesesne, MD
Dr. Mercedes Lesesne, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Eastside Pediatrics LLC625 Broadway Ste 1, Paterson, NJ 07514 Directions (973) 523-1102
An experienced doctor with such a golden heart that I would recommend!
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811938293
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
