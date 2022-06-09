Dr. Mercedes Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mercedes Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mercedes Gonzalez, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Locations
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gonzalez and her staff were great so helpful and knowledgeable. From the phone to the office my experience couldn’t be better! I would recommend Dr Gonzalez she is the best!
About Dr. Mercedes Gonzalez, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- HOSPITAL COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Emory University
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Molluscum Contagiosum Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
