Dr. Mercedes Giles, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mercedes Giles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.

Dr. Giles works at Thrive Family Clinic in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Family Clinic
    1853 Pearland Pkwy Ste 121, Pearland, TX 77581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 281-7788
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Enteritis
Cancer Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Viral Enteritis
Cancer Screening
Bacteriuria Screening

Viral Enteritis
Cancer Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Depo-Provera® Birth Control Shot
Diabetes
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Genital Herpes
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV Screening
Hives
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Joint Aspiration and Injection
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2022
    I like Dr Giles and staff. Dr Giles cares about her patients. She doesn't try to rush you in and out and will listen and answer all of your questions.
    M THORMAN — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Mercedes Giles, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902283765
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mercedes Giles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giles works at Thrive Family Clinic in Pearland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Giles’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

