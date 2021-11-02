See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Opa Locka, FL
Dr. Mercedes Garcia, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Mercedes Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Opa Locka, FL. 

Dr. Garcia works at North Dade Health Center in Opa Locka, FL with other offices in North Miami Beach, FL and Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uhealth At Jackson Urgent Care North Dade
    16555 NW 25th Ave, Opa Locka, FL 33054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 466-1707
  2. 2
    Jackson North Medical Center
    160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 654-3000
  3. 3
    Jackson Health System
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 654-3000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
First Trimester Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Screening
First Trimester Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Treatment frequency



First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 02, 2021
    Nov 02, 2021
    About Dr. Mercedes Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114381183
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

