Dr. Mercedes Blanche Herrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Mercedes Blanche Herrera, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
- 1 290 Broadway Ste 4, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 764-4999
- 2 396 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 764-4999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mercedes Blanche Herrera, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF SAN ANTONIO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanche Herrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanche Herrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanche Herrera speaks French.
Dr. Blanche Herrera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanche Herrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanche Herrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanche Herrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.