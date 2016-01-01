Dr. Bello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercedes Bello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mercedes Bello, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Bello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neuro Network Partners3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 302, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8330
-
2
Baptist Hospital of Miami8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 662-8330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bello?
About Dr. Mercedes Bello, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1598069700
Education & Certifications
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello works at
Dr. Bello speaks Spanish.
Dr. Bello has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.