See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Merab Boter, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Merab Boter, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (13)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Merab Boter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kiev Med Inst, Kiev.

Dr. Boter works at Dr. Merab Boter Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Merab Boter Medical PC
    2177 65th St Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 238-1555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Vein Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boter?

    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Boter is a reputable professional with incredible intuition. He helped my father via consultation and translated his knowledgeable expertise regarding my father's health issues into transparent and understandable language. Down-to-Earth professional who works for his patients.
    Georgiy Kozhar — Jan 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Merab Boter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Merab Boter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boter to family and friends

    Dr. Boter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Merab Boter, MD.

    About Dr. Merab Boter, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770599102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Univ Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kiev Med Inst, Kiev
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boter works at Dr. Merab Boter Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boter’s profile.

    Dr. Boter has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Merab Boter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.