Dr. Boter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merab Boter, MD
Overview
Dr. Merab Boter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kiev Med Inst, Kiev.
Dr. Boter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Merab Boter Medical PC2177 65th St Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 238-1555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boter?
Dr. Boter is a reputable professional with incredible intuition. He helped my father via consultation and translated his knowledgeable expertise regarding my father's health issues into transparent and understandable language. Down-to-Earth professional who works for his patients.
About Dr. Merab Boter, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1770599102
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Univ Hosp
- Kiev Med Inst, Kiev
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boter accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boter works at
Dr. Boter has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boter speaks Polish and Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.