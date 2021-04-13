Dr. Menikina Pesce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Menikina Pesce, MD
Overview
Dr. Menikina Pesce, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Pediatric Health Partners PA20500 Seneca Meadows Pkwy Ste 2900, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 515-5414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, very caring. Dr. Pesce is always available by phone or in-person. She is smart and very good with children. Her medical advice is always on point. My son is in good care with her.
About Dr. Menikina Pesce, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1386831899
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pesce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pesce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
