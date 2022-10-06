Dr. Mengjun Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mengjun Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Mengjun Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Santa Monica Dermatology Services2020 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can say without any reservation the Dr. Hu is one of the best Dermatologists I have ever had the pleasure of seeing. I have seen dermatologists all over the world. I have had multiple melanomas etc, and have encountered every kind of dermatologists you can imagine over the last 20 years. And she is one of the best, if not the best. She was professional, courteous, and genuinely cares for her patients. I am considering moving back to L.A. just so I can see her again. That's how good she is. I can't believe anyone would ever leave her a negative review. Maybe they are having a bad day and take it out on Dr. Hu. Please don't use their comments to make any decisions. I have seen Dr. Hu many times and she was always great and thorough. She literally saved my life. And she can save yours, if you'll let her. Keep up the great work, Dr. Hu! J.L. Your former patient....
About Dr. Mengjun Hu, MD
Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
