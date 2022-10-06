Overview

Dr. Mengjun Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Hu works at UCLA Dermatology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.