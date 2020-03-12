See All Gastroenterologists in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Meng Hua, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (128)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meng Hua, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their fellowship with Albany Memorial Hospital

Dr. Hua works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurohospitalist
    5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 740-6000
  2. 2
    Gang Bao M.d. Inc.
    6699 Alvarado Rd Ste 2306, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 287-7617
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Celiac Disease
Crohn's Disease
Gastroenterology Procedures
Celiac Disease
Crohn's Disease
Gastroenterology Procedures

Treatment frequency



Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Mar 12, 2020
    plesent
    Anonymous — Mar 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Meng Hua, MD
    About Dr. Meng Hua, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1962502773
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • Suny
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meng Hua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hua accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hua speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Hua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

