Overview

Dr. Meng Hua, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their fellowship with Albany Memorial Hospital



Dr. Hua works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.