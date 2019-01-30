Overview

Dr. Meng-G Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at BHS Bariatric Surgery in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.