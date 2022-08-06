Overview

Dr. M Ferra Lin-Duffy, DO is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury|New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Lin-Duffy works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.