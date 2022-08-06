Dr. M Ferra Lin-Duffy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin-Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. M Ferra Lin-Duffy, DO
Dr. M Ferra Lin-Duffy, DO is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury|New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada1485 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 105, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (888) 403-8994Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Lin-Duffy has not only incredible talent but also very good bedside manners. She understands how the patient feels and is sensitive to it. It means so much to have a dr that gets back to you quickly and answers all of your questions to put your mind at ease. I would recommend her to anyone because she is wonderful.
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1609108836
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury|New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery
