Dr. Mendel Markowitz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mendel Markowitz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Dental and Oral Surgery and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Markowitz works at
Locations
DDS Group42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 257-3570Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carrington
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Markowitz is incredibly kind, understanding and compassionate with masterful skill as he extracted my tooth nicely. Made sure i had no pain and calmed me the whole process. Absolutely amazing. Thank you Sir!
About Dr. Mendel Markowitz, DDS
- Dentistry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1770646416
Education & Certifications
- East Orange V. A. Hospital In New Jersey|Mount Sinai Medical Center|Woodhull Hosp
- East Orange V.A. Hospital
- Columbia University School Of Dental and Oral Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markowitz accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Markowitz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Markowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markowitz speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowitz.
