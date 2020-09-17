See All General Dentists in New York, NY
Dr. Mendel Markowitz, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mendel Markowitz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Dental and Oral Surgery and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Markowitz works at DDS Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DDS Group
    42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 257-3570
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Biopsy
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Biopsy

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carrington
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 17, 2020
    Dr. Markowitz is incredibly kind, understanding and compassionate with masterful skill as he extracted my tooth nicely. Made sure i had no pain and calmed me the whole process. Absolutely amazing. Thank you Sir!
    Henry La — Sep 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mendel Markowitz, DDS
    About Dr. Mendel Markowitz, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770646416
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • East Orange V. A. Hospital In New Jersey|Mount Sinai Medical Center|Woodhull Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • East Orange V.A. Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University School Of Dental and Oral Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mendel Markowitz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

