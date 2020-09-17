Overview

Dr. Mendel Markowitz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Dental and Oral Surgery and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Markowitz works at DDS Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.