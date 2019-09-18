Dr. Mendel Gordin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mendel Gordin, MD
Overview
Dr. Mendel Gordin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellingham, WA.
Dr. Gordin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Mendel M. Gordin, MD119 N Commercial St Ste 210, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 647-6173
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordin?
Dr Gordon is kind, understanding and intelligent. He knew exactly how to treat me. I'm doing much better.
About Dr. Mendel Gordin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1841283793
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordin works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.