Dr. Mendel Goldfinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mendel Goldfinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Mendel Goldfinger, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Goldfinger works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldfinger?
There are not enough positive adjectives in the English dictionary to describe the care my mom has received from Dr. Mendel Goldfinger. From her first appointment, he showed a level of care we never experienced. He is a gift from God. He is an authentic, genuine, caring oncologist who was determined to enable my mom to have a better life. He sat down next to my mom and answered every question we had. Leading up to mom’s transplant - he spent hours on the phone explaining every step of the process and answering the hundreds of questions that Google could not answer and any child would have when their mom, their hero, was about to undertake the riskiest procedure of her life. Together, we were able to make an informed decision on the course of treatment mom would receive. We are forever grateful that Dr. Goldfinger was willing to take the chance on a high-risk patient and provide her with a desperately needed bone marrow transplant.
About Dr. Mendel Goldfinger, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1801174792
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldfinger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfinger accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfinger works at
Dr. Goldfinger has seen patients for Lymphoma, Large-Cell, Reticulosarcoma and Lymphosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.