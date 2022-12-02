Overview

Dr. Mendel Goldfinger, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Goldfinger works at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphoma, Large-Cell, Reticulosarcoma and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.