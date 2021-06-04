See All Neurosurgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Menarvia Gaddis, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Menarvia Gaddis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Merit Health Central.

Dr. Gaddis works at JOSEPH M STILL BURN CENTERS INC in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Merit Health Central
    1850 Chadwick Dr, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 376-2898
  2. 2
    Medical Mall Health Services At Cmmc
    1860 Chadwick Dr Ste 305, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 372-1729

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Merit Health Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2021
    Very professional and friendly and efficient.
    Linda Seals — Jun 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Menarvia Gaddis, MD
    About Dr. Menarvia Gaddis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407173453
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Menarvia Gaddis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaddis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaddis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaddis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaddis works at JOSEPH M STILL BURN CENTERS INC in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Gaddis’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaddis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaddis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaddis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaddis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

